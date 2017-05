Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Saturday, May 20th 2017

CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES 101ST RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY QUALIFICATIONS DAY 1 RECAP MAY 20, 2017 Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner Ed Carpenter took a big step to claiming the top spot for Chevrolet for the 101st edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during the…