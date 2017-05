INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 19, 2017) – As expected, “Fast Friday” lived up to its billing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speeds crested in the final practice day prior to weekend qualifications for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, despite 2.5 hours of track time lost to midday rain. When the checkered flag waved…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.