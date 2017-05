By Steve Wittich Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais ended up leading both the full time sheet, and Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay led the no-tow time sheet on the final full day of practice before qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. With only 20 minutes left in the rain interrupted session,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.