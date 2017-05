BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 It didn’t take long for “Fast Friday” to live up to its billing as three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves was the first to top the 230 miles per hour barrier. That started a rapid-fire assault on the speed charts as each of the 33 cars at the Indianapolis Motor…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.