LEAR CORPORATION TO SPONSOR STADIUM SUPER TRUCK WITH DRIVER ARIE LUYENDYK JR. AT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

DETROIT, Mich. (May 18, 2017) – Racing fans in Detroit will have another hometown team to root for in the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks (SST) Series races at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, June 2-4. Metro-Detroit based Lear Corporation will sponsor the unique and distinctive No. 119 SST truck at the Grand Prix with experienced and popular driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. behind the wheel at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park

In its third year as a Grand Prix partner, Lear Corporation has enhanced its role in the event signing on as presenting sponsor of the Grand Prix back in February. In addition to increasing its presence at the three-day racing festival, Lear will expand to on-track competition in 2017 with an SST truck that will be easy to identify featuring the company’s signature red color scheme and a unique graffiti-style design on the No. 119 truck. The number 119 is extremely significant to Lear Corporation as it harkens back to the date of November 9, 2009 when Lear Corporation emerged from bankruptcy protection. Lear also opened its Lear Innovation Center in downtown Detroit last year in a historic building located at 119 State Street overlooking Capital Park. The address of the building was viewed as a sign that the center was meant to help grow Lear’s brand in the Motor City. The unique building features spray painted graffiti from local Detroit artists throughout its stairwells and wood from the original structure, built in 1887.

Fans will also identify with Luyendyk, an accomplished driver who has produced two second-place finishes on Belle Isle in 2014 and 2016. The son of two-time Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Arie Jr. has raced in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and Sports Cars before switching to the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck series. Luyendyk won the 2008 in Indy Lights Series season finale and he finished second in the Indy Lights championship during his rookie year of 2002. Luyendyk achieved crossover pop culture fame when he appeared on the eighth season of The Bachelorette in 2012, finishing as the runner up that season on the popular reality TV series.

“Lear Corporation is such a positive force in Detroit and the company has grown in 2017 as presenting sponsor of the Grand Prix,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We’re excited to see them compete in our event with one of the most unique trucks in the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks Series – the No. 119 Lear Corporation truck. With its graffiti design consistent with what’s featured at the Lear Innovation Center, the Lear truck is going to look great on track. With such a high-profile local company and one of the most recognizable drivers in the SST Series in Arie Luyendyk Jr., I’m sure the Lear truck will be a fan favorite at the Grand Prix.”

The Lear Corporation Truck and the rest of the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will have a practice and qualifying session on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, Friday, June 2, and will race on both Saturday and Sunday of the Grand Prix.

For more information on the Grand Prix and to purchase tickets, visit www.DetroitGP.com, or call our ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).