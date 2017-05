At just after 1:10pm, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was the second driver of the month to make contact with the SAFER barrier. The No. 2 HUM by Verizon Chevrolet from the Team Penske stable made contact at the exit of Turn 1. Newgarden in the middle of a group of about a dozen cars and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.