SPENCER PIGOT

No. 11 Juncos Racing Dallara/Chevrolet/Firestone

Indianapolis 500 – Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – Practice Day 2

Practice 2: Fast lap – 40.7922 seconds/220.630 mph – 26th

Combined Results (2 days): Fast lap – 40.7922 seconds/220.630 mph – 29th

Spencer Pigot Practice Summary:

Spencer Pigot, No. 11 Juncos Racing Dallara/Chevrolet/Firestone, was 29th on the speed charts following yesterday’s first day of practice with a speed of 218.065 mph. He had a strong day today as the team trimmed the car a bit and put him out in traffic. He ran his fastest lap on the 42nd of the 66 he ran today and went from being eight mph off the pace on the first day of practice to just four mph down today, The 23-year-old resident of Orlando, Florida.is contesting just his second Indy 500 and running on an oval for just the second time in an IndyCar.

Spencer Pigot Practice Day 2 Quote:

“Overall it was a good day. We definitely improved on yesterday. Our goal was to run a lot more in traffic, which we were able to do. We definitely got a lot more data today. We tried a few different down force levels to see what we think might work best for the race and what to really focus on as far as dialing everything in later in the week. A good day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow”

Spencer Pigot Fast Facts:

The 2017 Indy 500 will be Pigot’s 15 th career Verizon IndyCar Series and first with Juncos Racing in an IndyCar.

career Verizon IndyCar Series and first with Juncos Racing in an IndyCar. He previously competed for Juncos Racing team in Karting, Pro Mazda and Indy Lights..

Pigot made his Indy 500 debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing last year qualifying 29 th and finishing 25 th .

and finishing 25 . Pigot is contesting his second Verizon IndyCar Series season.

In 2016, he made three starts for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2016 and seven for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Pigot has made four starts for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2017 all on road or street courses and is scheduled to run the remaining road and street events for the team.

He has placed in the top-10 twice in his first four races this year, a season-high eighth at Long Beach and ninth in the Indy Grand Prix.

Pigot currently sits 21 st in the championship race with 66 points.

in the championship race with 66 points. In 14 career IndyCar starts, Pigot has earned four top-10 finishes with a best showing of seventh at Mid-Ohio in 2016 (ninth at Road America in 2016, eighth at Long Beach, 2017 and ninth in the Indy Grand Prix, 2017).

SEBASTIAN SAAVEDRA

No. 17 AFS/Juncos Racing Dallara/Chevrolet/Firestone

Indianapolis 500 – Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – Practice Day 2

Practice 2: Fast lap – 40.8554 sec/220.289 mph – 27th

Combined Results (2days): Fast lap – 40.4325 sec/222.593 mph – 24th

Sebastian Saavedra Practice Summary:

Sebastian Saavedra, No. 17 AFS/Juncos Racing Dallara/Chevrolet/Firestone, was 21st on the speed charts following yesterday’s first day of practice with a speed of 222.593 mph. The talented 26-year-old Colombian, who is making his sixth appearance on the Speedway oval, continued to build on the momentum he gained yesterday. Saavedra, who is returning to IndyCar competition after a one-year hiatus, also began to reduce his downforce levels slightly today and spent most of his track time working in traffic. Although his speed dropped a bit from yesterday so did the times of the drivers at the top of the speed charts, mainly due to track conditions. He remained just four mph off the fastest car turning his quickest lap on the 39th of the 55 he ran today.

Sebastian Saavedra Practice Day 2 Quote:

“A very positive second day. We maintained the momentum and built from yesterday. The track conditions were definitely different, which made it a bit more challenging. We focused on continuing to work on a more traffic friendly car and we definitely succeeded at that. Now we need to continue the momentum we have built so far and not lose our focus in the next couple days”

Sebastian Saavedra Fast Facts: