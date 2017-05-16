Three Central Indiana Residents Win Tickets for Showing #500fashionfridays Style

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, May 15, 2017 – Three Central Indiana residents are in the second round of winners of the inaugural #500fashionfridays social media competition.

Bloggers Susan Skelton, of Avon, Indiana, who goes by @seskelton9 on Instagram, and Leslie Lewis, of Indianapolis, who goes by @lessyloo on Instagram, win their choice between tickets to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil and the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light. Also last week, Jarren Stafford, of Tipton, Indiana, who goes by @jarrenstafford on Twitter, was chosen as the Mother’s Day edition winner and is also receiving tickets to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Skelton used a #500fashionfridays selfie station as the backdrop for her picture, which was full of checkers, including checkered sunglasses, jacket and checkerboard Vans shoes.

Lewis wore a black-and-white plaid skirt and black leather jacket in the photo she posted.

Stafford posted a photo of herself in a checked top and holding her twin infants, dressed identically in black pants, white tops and what appear to be tiny fascinators with white feathers on them. (Photo Link)

The winners of this week’s #500fashionfridays competition (on May 19) will receive tickets to the Victory Celebration for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500. The event, which will include appearances from the 33 drivers who will compete in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” will be held Monday, May 29 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The first two #500fashionfridays observations drew hundreds of posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and affected the wardrobes of the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Retailers are catching on, too, and creating black-and-white window displays to catch fashionable customers’ eyes.

Indianapolis 500 fans are encouraged to show their pride for the world’s greatest race every Friday in the celebratory Month of May 2017 by wearing black, white and checkers to work, school and leisure activities.

The stylish program, called #500fashionfridays, is inspired by the Indianapolis Colts “blue” Fridays when fans wear Colts’ blue to support the team and receive discounts at Indianapolis restaurants for showing their pride. Similarly, the goal of #500fashionfridays is for the community to show its support for the coming of the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A list of participating restaurants is available at downtownindy.org.

#500fashionfridays is part of a larger “500 Forward” plan, which also includes Indianapolis artists’ “Welcome Race Fans” illustrations, to appear in downtown store windows in May; the second year of the Indianapolis 500 Porch Party program, which encourages fans to host themed Indy 500 events in their decorated homes, and the massive 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 graphic installed on the JW Marriott.

#500fashionfridays, also a social media campaign, also includes the stylish contest. Participants who photograph themselves in their racing attire on Friday, May 19, and post the images on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook can win tickets. On Monday, May 22, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will announce the final set of winners of the honor, which comes with tickets to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 or Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light.

#500fashionfridays is a partnership between Downtown Indy and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28, and for more information on the complete Month or May schedule at IMS.