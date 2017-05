INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, May 15, 2017 – Academy Award-nominated actor, and producer Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman will team up to serve as honorary starters for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28. They will be the first duo to wave the green flag in the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.