Indianapolis, IN (May 13, 2017) – Dale Coyne Racing didn’t have the day it was hoping for on Saturday at the INDYCAR Grand Prix with Sebastien Bourdais suffering an engine failure and Ed Jones finishing 19th. Everything started out well for Bourdais. After losing a couple of positions at the start, the Frenchman was able…



