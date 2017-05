Pigot Climbs To A 9th Place Finish In Road Course Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Hildebrand Fights to 14th After Starting 21st (SPEEDWAY, Ind.) May 13, 2017 – Race Notes Spencer Pigot recorded Ed Carpenter Racing’s best finish in the road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today with a 9th place in the INDYCAR…



