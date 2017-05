VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR GRAND PRIX RACE REPORT 05.13.17 The green flag waved in the Indianapolis air and the field of 22 took to the 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The caution-free 85-lap race saw many position battles and impressive passes, as Ryan Hunter-Reay climbed five positions to claim his first podium of…



