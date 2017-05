Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 13th 2017

Power wins INDYCAR Grand Prix from pole for 30th career victory INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Saturday, May 13, 2017) – Will Power used the backdrop of iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to move past a pair of Team Penske greats in the Indy car record book. Driving the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Power dominated today’s INDYCAR…