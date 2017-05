BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a glorious day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with cloudless blue skies, perfect crisp air and no chance of rain as Race Day for the INDYCAR Grand Prix is here. And this is just the type of weather that will give Hulman & Company CEO Mark Miles a…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.