Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Friday, May 12th 2017

CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR GRAND PRIX OF INDIANAPOLIS INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY POST QUALIFYING RECAP MAY 12, 2017 Will Power Captures Verizon P1 Award for IndyCar Grand Prix * Third pole of season for Chevrolet’s Power, the 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series Champion * His second P1 award for IndyCar Grand Prix *…