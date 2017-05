Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Friday, May 12th 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Qualifying Friday for the INDYCAR Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses: 1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:07.7044 (129.687) 2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:08.1169 (128.902) 3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet,…