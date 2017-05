(SPEEDWAY, Ind.) May 12, 2017 – Qualifying Notes Ed Carpenter Racing drivers, Spencer Pigot and JR Hildebrand, will turn their attention to tomorrow’s 85-lap INDYCAR Grand Prix after today’s qualification session. Pigot will start 16th in his first race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with ECR, while Hildebrand will start 21st in his fourth Month of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.