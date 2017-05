Four the fourth straight year, the “Month Of May” kicks off with an event utilizing the 2.439 mile, 14 Turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. While IndyCar road racing might new to many central Indiana racing fans, “old-timers” will remember that the 2.5 mile road course at Indianapolis Raceway Park (now Lucas Oil Raceway) played…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.