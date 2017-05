Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, May 10th 2017

To kick off Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline INDYCAR race Former Anheuser-Busch sports marketing director Larry Albus tapped to chair Speed Festival committee May 10, 2017, St. Louis Region — Gateway Motorsports Park owner Curtis Francois and Verizon IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe today formally announced the inaugural St. Louis Speed Festival. The weeklong…