Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, May 9th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes: Grand Prix of Indianapolis – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Round 5 of 17 in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series DATE: Friday – Saturday, May 12-13, 2017 QUALIFYING BROADCAST: Live on the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network (AAPIRN), the INDYCAR 17 app and www.indycar.com (timing & scoring…