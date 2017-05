Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, May 9th 2017

Race weekend: Friday, May 12 – Saturday, May 13 Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (clockwise) Race distance: 85 laps / 207.315 miles Entry List: INDYCAR Grand Prix (PDF) Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four…