By Steve Wittich

Satisfying suds, great grub, surrounded by IndyCar photos with a presence. If that sounds like the perfect way to spend some post-track free time, then make sure you visit Kate Shoup’s IndyCar photograph exhibit at Flat12 Beirworks.

Race photo gallery by photographer @kateshoup is up at the brewery for the month of May! pic.twitter.com/AN8EmfB6yN — Flat12 Bierwerks (@Flat12Bierwerks) May 5, 2017

If you are a regular at Verizon IndyCar Series races, and especially the Indianapolis 500, Kate Shoup, her ubiquitous silk scarf, vintage Safety Patrol hat and camera always at the ready, will most likely be a familiar face. During a race, you’ll most likely find her hanging around the pit box of Sebastien Bourdais. Shop’s boyfriend, Olivier Boisson, has worked as an engineer for the fellow Frenchman for the past four years, moving with the four-time Indy car champion from KV Racing Technology to Dale Coyne Racing during the off-season.

During the rest of the race-weekend, you can find Shoup and her camera capturing the personalities of the drivers, crew, and other characters of the Verizon IndyCar Series. Shoup, who works as a photographer for Indianapolis Monthy Magazine during the three weeks of track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has an incredible talent of capturing her subjects just at that moment that their physche is exposed, granting us a brief glimpse into what our heroes are thinking.

Shoup, who’s “day job” includes writing and editing books, will also be taking over the INDYCAR Fast Six: What’s Trending In @IndyCar column for the rest of May. Here is the first installment: INDYCAR FAST SIX: WHAT’S TRENDING IN @INDYCAR FROM APRIL 26-MAY 2

You can follow Kate on Twitter or Instagram

The exhibit’s home, Flat12 Bierworks, one of the earlier craft breweries to pop up in Indianapolis, opened the doors of their brewery, located just east of downtown in the Holy Cross neighborhood in 2010. Unlike many other craft brewers, Flat 12 doesn’t adhere to only one style of beer. Upside Down Blonde Ale (a 4.5%, 18 IBU American Pale Ale), Walkabout Pale-Ale (a 5.3% – 40 IBU tradition IPA), Half Cyle India Pale Ale (a 6.4% – 104 IBU is an super-hoppy Pale Ale), and Pogue’s Run Porter (a 5.5, 34 IBU English Porter that my Grandma Rosina would have loved), are the “core four” that are always available.

A revolving cast of seasonal beers joins the core four, including but not limited to:

Hinchtown Hammerdown – A Pilsner style lager (4.8% – 27 IBU) that is produced every spring around the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing” and in collaboration with James Hinchcliffe.

Elwood Hoppy Wheat – A unique hopped wheat beer (5.2% – 42 IBU)

Rigby Amber Saison – a traditional Belgian farmhouse brew made with touch of red wheat to give a slightly spicy finish (5.8% – 23 IBU)

Whether you just need a snack while enjoying your beer, or are hungry for a full meal, a pair of Philly area transplants have you covered at Hoagies and Hops.

The Dutch Family Platter (Pennsylvania Dutch Ring Bologna, Seltzers Lebanon Bologna, Muenster, Red Beet Pickled Egg, Bread, Salted Butter, House Whole Grain Pogue’s Run Porter Mustard) is a great place to get started.

If you are in the mood for a traditional Italian Philly hoagie, order the Hog Island, or dare to be different and try one the unique creations like the Keystone (London Broil, provolone, horseradish and mayo) or Zern’s (ring bologna, red beet pickled egg, Muenster, porter mustard and mayo). Also available are a variety of cheesesteak sandwiches, including one with Cheez Whiz.

So – if you are finding yourself thirsty for a Hinchtown Hamemerdown, hungry for some traditional Philly grub, or both, and want to be surrounded by the familiar faces of the IndyCar stars for a few hours, or if you are looking to purchase a one of Shoup’s photographs of your favorite driver, make the trip just east of downtown Indianapolis, Ind. to 412 N. Dorman Street. Shoup’s exhibit runs from now until the end of May.