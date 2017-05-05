Rossi Brings Indy 500 Winner’s Tour to Wrigley Field

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 4, 2017 – A day after receiving his Indianapolis 500 winner’s ring at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Alexander Rossi celebrated by visiting a team of champions at another iconic venue.

Rossi, winner of the 100th Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil last May, threw the first pitch of the baseball game between the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, May 4 at famed Wrigley Field in Chicago.

“Visiting Wrigley and seeing a championship organization like the Cubs up close was an awesome experience,” Rossi said. “I’ve tried my hand at hockey and baseball in Chicago this year, but I’m going to stick to racing cars. I have really enjoyed hanging out with the Windy City fans, though, and taking in some great sporting action.”

Rossi triumphed at the historic 100th Running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in a car fielded by Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, becoming the first American rookie to win the race since Louis Meyer in 1928. The Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a 108-year-old curse and inspiring widespread celebrations in the Windy City and beyond.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened in 1909, with Wrigley Field opening in 1914. Both are among the most iconic, historic sporting venues in the world.

Throwing the first pitch at Wrigley was one of the many fun stops on Rossi’s busy Indianapolis 500 Victory Tour since capturing the stunning victory last May. Other highlights include bringing the Borg-Warner Trophy to the Empire State Building in New York, flying at 8 g’s with Red Bull Air Race champion Kirby Chambliss and playing “Shoot the Puck” at the United Center in Chicago during a Chicago Blackhawks’ hockey game.

