Mecum Auctions To Sponsor No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

In 101st Indianapolis 500 With Hard-Charging Sage Karam At The Wheel

DRR Legacy at Indy 500 goes back to the 1920s with “Pop” Dreyer

WALWORTH, Wis. – May 4, 2017 – Mecum Auctions today announced that it will be the primary sponsor for the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 set for Sunday, May 28, with the young star Sage Karam driving at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The world’s largest collector-car auction company, Mecum Auctions, also sponsored the Dreyer & Reinbold entry driver Oriol Servia, who placed fourth at the 2012 Indy 500. Karam won the “Hard Charger” award in 2014 driving from 31st to ninth. Last year, Karam, the 22-year-old Nazareth, Pa., driver, worked his way up from the back of the pack in the Indianapolis 500 to run in fourth before being forced into the wall at the south end of the track on lap 94.

“Mecum Auctions is proud to mark our 30th Anniversary this year. Between our tremendous Indianapolis auction and the Indy 500 opportunity with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, this month of May is set to be one of our most exciting celebrations ever. I can’t wait to put a Mecum ‘SOLD’ sticker on the bottle of milk in Victory Lane,” said President and Founder of Mecum Auctions Dana Mecum.

The Dreyer & Reinbold family has a long history in the Indy 500 dating back to the 1920s with legendary car builder Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer’s grandson, has been a car owner in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.

“We are very excited to have Mecum Auctions back with our Indy 500 effort in 2017,” said Reinbold, owner of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization. “We had a great performance with Mecum in 2012 with a fourth place finish. The great livery of the Mecum Auctions car again at the Indy 500 will be extremely popular with the fans too. We can’t wait to see Sage and the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy on the world’s greatest race track in a week or so.”

Karam got the opportunity to step up to the big stage by winning the 2013 Indy Lights Series championship and now also drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, competing with co-driver Scott Pruett in a Lexus RCF GT3 GTD sports car.

“I watch Mecum Auctions on NBCSN regularly and am excited about this month in Indy,” said Karam. “It looks like a blast. I’m a car guy like most of the people in the Indy 500 garages. A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsor that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very excited because of my interest in their cars. To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them.”

The month of May is truly a celebration for Mecum Auctions, as the company commemorates its monumental 30th anniversary with a 2,000-car offering at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic auction May 16-20 in Indianapolis. Headlining the auction are several prestigious collections and a vast assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Coupled with the sponsorship of Karam in the Indianapolis 500, Mecum Auctions will be a prominent player in the Circle City’s signature month.