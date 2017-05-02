Good Tuesday morning from a St. Louis Bread Company location in Collinsville, Ill. As soon as I hit send on this update, I’ll be making the short drive west on I-70 to Madison, Ill. and Gateway Motorsports Park, where the Verizon IndyCar Series is taking part in an open test in preparation for the Bommarito…
Gateway Motorsports Park Open Test – good morning – 7:45am
category: TSO News
tags: 2017, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Gateway Motorsports Park, Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tire, May 2, open test, Verizon IndyCar Series