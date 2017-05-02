Good Tuesday morning from a St. Louis Bread Company location in Collinsville, Ill. As soon as I hit send on this update, I’ll be making the short drive west on I-70 to Madison, Ill. and Gateway Motorsports Park, where the Verizon IndyCar Series is taking part in an open test in preparation for the Bommarito…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.