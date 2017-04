Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, April 30th 2017

Track: Phoenix Raceway Race: Desert Diamond West Valley Grand Prix of Phoenix Date: April 29, 2017 No. 1 Menards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud Start: 5th Finish: 1st (10th career Verizon IndyCar Series victory) Status: Running Laps Completed: 250/250 Laps Led: 116 Points Position: 1st (+18) Recap: Simon Pagenaud began the Verizon…