Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, April 30th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix – Phoenix International Raceway Verizon IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, April 29, 2017 RAHAL WAS COLLECTED IN A FIVE CAR CRASH TRIGGERED BY ALESHIN ON THE OPENING LAP OF THE DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY PHOENIX GRAND PRIX; FINISHED 21ST GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15…