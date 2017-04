VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY PHOENIX GRAND PRIX RACE REPORT 04.29.17 The sun has set on 250 laps of twilight racing at Phoenix International Raceway as Round 4 of Verizon IndyCar Series competition comes to a close. The day ended early for all four Andretti drivers, when contact forced each to retire before…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.