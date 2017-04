Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, April 29th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix – Phoenix International Raceway Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, April 28, 2017 RAHAL TO START 17TH IN THE DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY PHOENIX GRAND PRIX POLE: Helio Castroneves 2-lap avg. speed of 194.905 mph (L1: 18.8837, L2: 18.8701) 17th: …