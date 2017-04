By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Welcome to race day at Phoenix International Raceway where we have a pretty relaxed schedule ahead for the day, and it appears much improved weather here in the Valley of the Sun. According to our favorite weather prognosticator (@Indycar_Wxman) on Twitter: “No wind issues today! Cooler temps will make for a…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.