Tony Kanaan qualifies sixth for Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing Mikhail Aleshin will start seventh, best qualifying performance of 2017 First oval, and first Saturday night IndyCar Series race of season AVONDALE, Ariz. (April 29, 2017) – Tony Kanaan led the way for Honda in qualifying Friday at Phoenix International Raceway, and will start sixth in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.