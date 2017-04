Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, April 29th 2017

HELIO CASTRONEVES No.3 REV GROUP TEAM PENSKE DALLARA/CHEVROLET DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY GRAND PRIX OF PHOENIX PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY APRIL 28, 2017 WINNING POLE NOTES Helio Castroneves won the pole for Saturday’s Desert Diamond West Valley Grand Prix of Phoenix in Friday evening’s Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying at Phoenix International Raceway. This is Castroneves’ second…