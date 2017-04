VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY PHOENIX GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING REPORT 04.29.17 A mixture of strong winds and desert dust blew through Phoenix International Raceway during Saturday’s practice, creating a loss in track time and hindering the team’s ability to configure the cars to a perfect set-up. In addition to the scattered yellow-flag conditions,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.