CARLOS MUNOZ (#14) ON:

Phoenix International Raceway: “Phoenix is a nice track. It is really [track] positon dependent, so hopefully the Chevy package will be competitive there and the team as well.”

On the Open Test: “The Phoenix Open Test was our first day working together as a team with the Chevy aero kit at a race track. I think we are much better now than when we tested there and I’m looking forward to showing how much we have improved. I can’t wait to go there.”

Dealing with the frustration of last weekend: “It’s good to have back-to-back races after a bad weekend in Barber. We can move on quickly and focus on Phoenix.”

Last race at Phoenix: “I had some difficulty there after my crash in qualifying [sustained bruised knees]. In the race, I lost a wheel nut on my front tire so the wheel came off and I had no steering.”

CONOR DALY (#4) ON:

Phoenix International Raceway: “I like the challenge of Phoenix raceway, it’s one of the most physically demanding short ovals out there for us. The track really takes our cars to their limit of downforce and grip which is pretty cool.”

What he likes about this particular circuit: “I really enjoyed my first race at Phoenix, we had several issues during the race but had a fast car so I was able to learn about the technique of short oval racing. I’d love to be able to get into the top 10 and start our oval race schedule strong.”

Dealing with the frustration of last weekend: “It’s easy to put a frustrating weekend behind because I never dwell on the negatives. There were plenty of positive factors to pull away from Barber and I just look forward to getting back to work in Phoenix.”

Phoenix Raceway Renovation Project: “I think the renovations of the track look very exciting and I look forward to seeing how moving the start finish line will affect the racing. It’s a unique concept and I like the way the folks at the track are thinking.”

A.J. Foyt will miss this weekend’s event at Phoenix: Foyt had In/Out surgery on his right foot on Wednesday. He will be taking the weekend off to rest. His next appearance at the track will be for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Past Performance at this track: Carlos Munoz’s only start at Phoenix was 21st because he crashed during his qualifying run last year. He finished 22nd because a wheel nut came off on lap 116 and the front wheel soon followed. Lacking steering, Munoz was forced to retire early. Conor Daly started 18th and finished 16th. The Foyt team’s best finish last year was 15th for Takuma Sato who crashed in practice and did not attempt to qualify.

Last Race: In the Grand Prix of Alabama, Carlos Munoz qualified 16th and finished 17th. Conor Daly started 20th and finished 18th due in part to running out of fuel on final lap.

L&W Supply, a subsidiary of ABC Supply, selected national account Apodaca Wall Systems, based in Phoenix, to be featured on the engine cover of Conor Daly’s No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet. Guests will receive the VIP treatment this weekend along with a Meet and Greet with Daly.

ABC Supply roofing customer, Saddleback Roofing, Inc., located in Gilbert, Ariz., won the ‘Your Name Here’ contest for the Phoenix Grand Prix. The company name will be atop the sidepods of the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet. Guests will receive the VIP treatment plus a Meet and Greet with Carlos Munoz.

ABC Supply celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. The company was founded in 1982 by Ken and Diane Hendricks with just three stores. The company now has over 700 stores and topped $7 billion in sales in 2016. ABC Supply began sponsoring the AJ Foyt Racing team with the 2005 Indianapolis 500. The company has leveraged its involvement by entertaining over 84,000 associates and customers over the past 12 racing seasons. At Phoenix, the company will entertain over 300 guests.

A.J. Foyt’s iconic career is honored in an extraordinary exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. A.J. Foyt: A Legendary Exhibition presented by ABC Supply Co., Inc. runs April 14 through October 31. With additional support from Alfe Heat Treating and Chevrolet, the exhibit features over 30 different race cars Foyt drove plus rare memorabilia from his personal collection.

The Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix will be televised live on NBC Sports Network Saturday, April 29, starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Qualifying will be broadcast live Friday, April 28, starting at 11:00 p.m. EDT. It will be re-aired just before the race on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. The radio broadcast will be on Sirius XM radio on the following channels: Sirius 212, XM 209, SXM 970.

