Fans Can Enjoy IMS Museum for Free during INDYCAR Grand Prix Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 – Admission to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will be free for INDYCAR Grand Prix ticket holders during the two-day event, May 12-13at IMS.

A General Admission or Reserved Seat ticket must be present for entry to the Museum, located in the IMS infield, between Turns 1 and 2 of the oval, just inside Gate 2. The IMS Museum features race cars and other memorabilia from every era of the Indianapolis 500, as well as cars and artifacts from many other forms of racing.

One of the highlights of the Month of May is the extensive new IMS Museum exhibit honoring the legendary A.J. Foyt, who earned his record-setting fourth Indianapolis 500 victory 40 years ago, in 1977.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix kicks off the Greatest Month in Racing on Saturday, May 13 with Verizon IndyCar Series action on the IMS road course. Races in all four Mazda Road to Indy ladder series also will take place during the May 12-13 event, providing a full schedule of exciting open-wheel action.

Kids 15 and under are free both days of the INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend-and at all IMS racing events-in General Admission areas when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Fans will be allowed to walk on the track after the race Saturday, sharing in the celebration, experiencing the famous IMS circuit and kissing the famous Yard of Bricks.

Another popular, family-friendly addition to the INDYCAR Grand Prix this year is infield camping, with great views of the road course for race weekend. Infield locations are nearly sold out, so fans should hurry to reserve their spot at IMS.com.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets and learn more about the INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 12-13 and 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 28.