Local Real Estate Developer Set with Sage Karam-driven Car SPEEDWAY, Ind. (April 25, 2017) – Loftus Robinson, anIndianapolis-based commercial real estate developer, has announced it will continue its Indianapolis 500 partnership with the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing effort in this year’s 101st “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” set forSunday, May 28 at the legendary…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.