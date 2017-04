VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA RACE REPORT 04.23.17 Sunday’s 90-lap Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama came with gloomy skies as the day started under wet conditions. With Marco Andretti leading the field of 21 during morning warm-up and Ryan Hunter-Reay starting form the third row, optimism was high for race…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.