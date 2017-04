Dixon Fights to Second at Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Scott Dixon leads Honda effort at Barber Motorsports Park with second-place finish Sebastien Bourdais remains atop the drivers’ championship, Dixon now second Honda drivers claim nine of top 12 finishing positions BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 23, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon remained in…



