Zach Veach To Make Verizon IndyCar Series Debut Filling In For JR Hildebrand LEEDS, Ala. (April 22, 2017) – Qualifying Notes The starting grid has been set for tomorrow’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Spencer Pigot and Zach Veach have qualified for their first Indy car race at Barber Motorsports…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.