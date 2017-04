Scott Dixon qualifies 4th, third consecutive top-four qualifying performance of 2017 Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe also advance to “Fast Six” final qualifying Honda drivers claim eight of the top 11 starting positions BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 22, 2017) – Scott Dixon led the way for Honda in Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.