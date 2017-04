Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, April 21st 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Verizon IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, April 21, 2017 RAHAL WAS 15TH FASTEST OVERALL IN PRACTICE FOR THE HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA 1st: Marco Andretti 1:07.7134 / 122.280 mph 15th: Graham Rahal 1:08.5585 / 120.773 mph GRAHAM RAHAL,…