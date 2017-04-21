By Bruce Martin @BruceMartin500 LEEDS, Alabama – Just call Marco Andretti “Mr. Fast Friday” as the Andretti Autosport driver once again was the fastest driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series practice session at Barber Motorsports Park – site of Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Andretti, who was also among the fastest on…
Barber Motorsports Park – Verizon IndyCar Series practice two – notes from Bruce and results
category: TSO News
tags: Barber Motorsports Park, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Marco Andretti, Practice #2, Verizon IndyCar Series