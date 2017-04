Andretti, Honda Head the Field Friday at Barber Motorsports Park Marco Andretti posts quickest lap in the second practice session Honda drivers claim six of the top-10 positions in Friday practice Less than a half-second covers the top eight in tight field BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 21, 2017) – Marco Andretti led the way for Honda…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.