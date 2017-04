BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 LEEDS, Alabama – It didn’t take long for Barber Motorsports Park to earn its reputation as “The Augusta National” of racing. Just like the Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters, Barber Motorsports Park is known for its unique setting and pristine appearance. The 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course located…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.