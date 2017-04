Veach To Make First Verizon IndyCar Series Start While Hildebrand Rests Broken Hand SPEEDWAY, Ind. (April 18, 2017) – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Zach Veach will fill in for the injured JR Hildebrand in this weekend’s Verizon IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park. Veach will drive Hildebrand’s No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium…



