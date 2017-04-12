FORT WORTH, TX (April 12, 2017) – Earlier today, INDYCAR confirmed that several Honda-powered entries would not participate in today’s Verizon IndyCar Series test at Texas Motor Speedway as a precaution centered on those engines having higher mileage. Among those entries was the No. 7 of driver Mikhail Aleshin. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda and INDYCAR came…
Statement from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports regarding today’s open series test at Texas Motor Speedway
