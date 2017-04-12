Fourteen drivers representing seven teams took part in an open Verizon IndyCar Series test on the reconfigured and freshly resurfaced Texas Motor Speedway oval . The 1.5 mile oval, which will be hosting it’s 29th INDYCAR sanctioned race – the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 on June 10, 2017 – recently received a complete resurfacing and reconfiguration…
Dixon leads 14 car open test in preparation for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway – notes and time sheet
