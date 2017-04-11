LASALLE SOLUTIONS TO BE AN ASSOCIATE SPONSOR OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING FOR THE GRAND PRIX OF INDIANAPOLIS AND INDIANAPOLIS 500
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 11, 2017) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLLR) announced today that LaSalle Solutions, a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services, will be an associate sponsor of the Honda-powered entry of Graham Rahal at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on May 13as well as both Rahal and Oriol Servia at the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
Based in Rosemont, Illinois, LaSalle Solutions helps customers simplify and integrate their technology operations to increase efficiency and ROI. LaSalle operates nationally with other offices in California and New York. Their logo will appear on the front wing end plates.
“I’m really pleased that LaSalle Solutions has chosen to partner with us for the Month of May, including the Indy 500, the largest single-day sporting event in the world,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with former late night talk show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Michael Lanigan. “LaSalle is a very impressive company that provides IT services for companies big and small and we are pleased to align ourselves with first class companies such as theirs. Just as we work toward being on the cutting edge of motor racing, LaSalle Solutions does the same within its own industry so it’s a great fit. We look forward to working with both the LaSalle people themselves, and their clients.”
“We are thrilled to partner with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for what is sure to be a fun month of races,” added Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “The team has an accomplished history in Indianapolis, and we are proud to sponsor their next great chapter. We look forward to working and winning with the team both on and off the track.”
The Grand Prix of Indianapolis will air live on May 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET and the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 will air live on May 28beginning at 11 a.m. ET – both on ABC. Rahal’s highest start in the Grand Prix is 12th in 2014 and highest finish is second in 2015. The 2017 Indy 500 will mark Rahal’s 10th time to compete in the race, where his highest start is fourth in 2009 and highest finish is third in 2011. Servia will compete in his ninth Indy 500 and fourth with RLLR in 2017. His best start is third in 2011 and best finish is fourth in 2012. For more details about the Series, please visit www.indycar.com.