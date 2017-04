By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Ok, First, some unexpected news. JR Hildebrand’s pass attempt of Mikhail Aleshin not only got Aleshin a penalty for blocking, it also got JR a broken bone in his left hand. INDYCAR passed along that news about 5:30pm in the media center. Note, he was looked at on site by INDYCAR…



