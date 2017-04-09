CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

TOYOTA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

STREETS LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA

POST RACE RECAP

APRIL 9, 2017

Josef Newgarden Puts Chevrolet on Podium at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif – (April 9, 2017) – Josef Newgarden, in just his second race as a member of Team Penske, finished third in today’s Grand Prix of Long Beach. It is the first podium of the season for the driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Chevrolet.

“It is good to get this podium in the books for the Captain,” said Newgarden. “It is a really big deal to me. Now hopefully we can hunt down some wins. Really proud of our guys. We had great stops. I hope it was exciting for the fans. There was certainly a lot going on in the car from my side of things.”

Newgarden started eighth and spent the majority of the 85-lap/167.28-mile race on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn street circuit battling in the top-five.

Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud came from last on the grid to finish fifth in No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet.

“We had a flat tire early in the race,” said Pagenaud. “So when that happens, I’m thinking what else is going to happen this weekend. We had a great car with a lot of outside factors that played against us. But you have to dig, think forward and think positive, and that’s what we did. It was a fun day.”

Carlos Munoz brought the No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet to seventh in the final finishing order. Spencer Pigot, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet finished eighth.

Pole sitter Helio Castroneves, No. 3 Auto Club of Southern California Team Penske Chevrolet, finished ninth after a pit road violation late in the race cost the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner valuable track position.

The remaining Team Chevy drivers finished as follows:

JF Hildebrand, No. 21 Preferred Freezer Service Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet – 11th

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Finished 13th

Conor Daly, No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 14th

Hildebrand suffered a broken bone in his left hand during an incident on the last lap of the race. Hildebrand was entering the first turn on Lap 85 when his car made contact with the No. 7 driven by Mikhail Aleshin. According to INDYCAR medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Hildebrand will be re-evaluated upon his return to Indianapolis this week and has not been cleared to return to Verizon IndyCar Series competition.

Next on the schedule is the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama set for Sunday, April 23, 2017.